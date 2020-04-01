Ventilators and their crucial role in saving COVID-19 patients

(WTRF)- A ventilator is a mechanism used when a patient is too ill to breathe on their own.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, attacking the system where the patient requires a ventilator to breath for them, giving the lungs time to recover. But ventilators are only needed in the most severe cases, with 1 in every 6 patients using it. And 80% of coronavirus patients will recover without ever being admitted to a hospital according to the World Health Organization.

April Lucido, the Director of Respiratory at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital, told 7News “you get a surge of all of these sick patients all at one time there’s just not enough equipment to maintain them all. That’s what this disease is doing when it attacks the respiratory system it puts them into Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and that’s why they would need mechanical ventilation and that’s like your worst case of this illness, because I think everybody is scared they think that everybody that’s going to get this is going to end up on a ventilator, that’s not true.”

With a nationwide shortage of ventilators, WVU Medicine is fully equipped right now, but there is a potential for a shortage as more people become ill.