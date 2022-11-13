WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Also finishing out Veteran’s Day Weekend was a concert dedicated to those who fought for our freedoms.
Heaven Bound Ministries presented a musical tribute honoring the veterans in the community at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, as an extension of their many acts of gratitude.
This free concert immersed veterans, their families, and supporters in songs that evoked feelings of patriotism and nostalgia.
You can hear now in one song, they honored all of the branches and the individuals who served.
The “Flags for Veterans” display across from Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church will be out until Tuesday, November 15, and all are encouraged to stop through and read the names, look at the monument depicting all branches of service, and see some the history of the hilltop.