Veterans Treatment Court to help vets deal with problems that lie beneath their charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio

Belmont County has been approved to operate a Veterans Treatment Court.

It would be similar to Drug Court, but open only to veterans charged with non-violent crimes.

It would help them work through their issues that people who have never served in the military can’t begin to understand.

Judge Frank Fregiato says you could get into Veterans Court only if the crime you committed stems from a problem that’s connected to your military service.

And he emphasizes it will not be an easy way out.

“It’s going to be a long term grueling process,” said Judge Fregiato of Belmont County Common Pleas Court. “It’s going to take a year and a half, that’s my vision. It’s going to involve intensive counseling.”

Veterans Court would have a psychological component.

And the veteran wouldn’t go through it alone.

“Each defendant in Veterans Court will receive a mentor,” Judge Fregiato explained. “That’s someone to help them, to guide them through.”

Meanwhile, we ran into a US Army veteran while covering this story.

He said help is not always there for veterans, and he particularly liked the idea of a mentor.

“The mentor would be the most important thing if he had any idea of what this veteran is going through,” said Mike Kenenske of Colerain. “Now if he had gone through it himself, that would be great.”

Judge Fregiato says Veterans Court will address the underlying service-related issue that led the veteran to commit the crime.

“If that’s resolved, it helps them, it helps their family,” the judge said. “It helps the public, it reduces crime, it reduces taxes, it helps everyone.”

The idea is that military service subjects people to experiences that civilians can’t imagine.

“That problem that they carry into general life will cause them to have more difficulties than the average individual,” noted Judge Fregiato.

“I think it would be a great thing,” said Carol Balk of Brilliant. “I mean veterans need all the help they can get because they’ve been through a lot. You don’t know what the circumstances are that caused them to do what they did. So I believe if they did something to help them, maybe give them incentive to do better, that would be great.”

Anyone charged with violent offenses or serious felonies would not be accepted.

Veterans Court is officially open in Belmont County.

Court officials say all they need is a participant.