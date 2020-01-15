Violent crime down in Northern West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is good news when it comes to violent crime in Northern West Virginia.

That’s according to a press release from United States Attorney Bill Powell.

The Department of Justice reports that violent crime in Wheeling decreased by more than 30% between 2017 and 2018. Violent crimes include aggravated assault, robbery, murder and rape.

In addition, the number of federal criminal defendants prosecuted in the Northern District have increased by 50% since 2016.

“We have tremendous law enforcement across the district,” Powell told 7News. “In this district particularly, we have task forces that combine state, local and community resources that put a lot of resources onto these investigations and catch a lot of the criminals.”

Powell says he anticipates that this positive trend will continue.