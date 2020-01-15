Violent crime down in Northern West Virginia

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is good news when it comes to violent crime in Northern West Virginia.

That’s according to a press release from United States Attorney Bill Powell.

The Department of Justice reports that violent crime in Wheeling decreased by more than 30% between 2017 and 2018. Violent crimes include aggravated assault, robbery, murder and rape.

In addition, the number of federal criminal defendants prosecuted in the Northern District have increased by 50% since 2016.

“We have tremendous law enforcement across the district,” Powell told 7News. “In this district particularly, we have task forces that combine state, local and community resources that put a lot of resources onto these investigations and catch a lot of the criminals.”

Powell says he anticipates that this positive trend will continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter