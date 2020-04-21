Voting is still open in Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- The Ohio Primary Election deadline is nearing, and it is vote-by-mail because of the Coronavirus. To get a ballot application, call your Board of Elections office or complete it online at voteohio.gov.

In Jefferson County, in order to receive a ballot, you must submit that application by 12:00 PM this Saturday, April 25th. You cannot get a ballot after that time. It is recommended you drop off the application in their drop box at 500 Market Street in Steubenville, to ensure that deadline is met and guarantee receival of a ballot to vote.

The deadline to vote is April 28th.

Jefferson County Board of Elections Board Member, Frankie Dicarlantonio, told 7News “aside from the Presidential Election which is where the focus is, which I understand that is a very important office, but there are offices that are actually up for election this time that normally sometimes affect our lives more than the President.”

Diane Gribble, the Director of the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said “there are a lot of local races on our Democratic and Republican side and we have questions and issues on the ballot that will be determined in this election.”

Be sure to get your ballot in, either by mail or in-person drop-off. Again, the deadline to vote is April 28th.