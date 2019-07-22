VP for Murray Energy accused of sexual assault with his adopted daughter

Jonathan Murray, son Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, is a VP for Murray Energy and Murray American River Towing Inc. Both of those companies also are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed today in Ohio County Circuit Court.



The complaint was filed by a woman identified as M.S., Jon Murray’s ex-wife and mother of the girl – identified as S.M. – at the heart of the issue.

The lawsuit was filed just two days before Bob Murray is scheduled to host a private campaign fundraiser for President Donald Trump at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

“She was raised as an American and is the only life she knows,” the complaint states. “She knows nothing of her former life other than the sometimes not so subtle reminder that because of the current national climate and her father’s failure to finalize her citizenship status, this brown-skinned girl may be sent back to the poverty-ridden village HE ‘rescued’ her from.”

The complaint alleges Murray used “this constant threat” as one means of control over the girl. It says the incidents occurred when the daughter was 11 and 12 years old.

