Three giant pharmacy locations will be reducing their pharmacy hours across the country, according to CBS.

Walmart says they now have their pharmacy hours be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walmart pharmacy hours were previously open until 9 p.m.

The chain said the move is to improve “work-life balance” for its workers.

CVS plans to adjust their pharmacy hours in the spring, according to the report.

CVS says they plan to make sure they are open during ‘peak customer demand’ and it will affect around two-thirds of the company’s approximately 9,000 retail pharmacies beginning in March.

Regarding Walgreens, a spokesperson told CBS that the chain recently had to adjust pharmacy hours because of staffing challenges.