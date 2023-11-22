An event for a Walmart self checkout employee Christmas Party has gone viral.

The event which is scheduled for December 9 at 8pm-11pm currently has 201 people going with over 1.4k interested in the event.

The event says, “Have you been an unpaid part time cashier/grocery bagger for Walmart during 2023? if so then come on out!”

The event continues, “There won’t be music or food unless you want to bring it! but your more than welcome to huddle outside with your fellow coworkers and talk about all the fun you’ve had here! Topics include but not limited to: High prices! Being an unpaid employee of Walmart! Rude customers! Being treated like a thief after working for free when they’re really the ones stealing!”

