“Warm Wishes” Being Sent to World War II Veterans this Christmas

WHEELING, W.VA— I-C Care, In-Home Companion Care, had the pleasure of traveling the Ohio Valley on Monday to surprise Ohio Valley World War II Veterans with blankets and Christmas carols, as part of the “I-C Care Christmas Campaign – Warm Wishes for World War II Veterans”

I-C Care traveled to private homes, several area nursing homes, and assisted living facilities to deliver their message of gratitude and seasons greetings. I-C Care had children along for the journey to have them hand-deliver the blankets to recipients and to sing Christmas carols.

I-C Care kicked off their annual campaign at the end of October and received blankets donated from a number of entities; which include Jarvis Law Office, Capital Health Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers, Country Club Retirement Campus IV, Valley Hospice, Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital & Geriatric Center, Trinity Health System, Remodeling Solutions – Real Estate Services, Sienna Skilled Nursing, and Rehabilitation, My Genesis HealthCare

I-C Care would like to thank all veterans and their families and wish them a very merry Christmas and happy holiday season!

I-C Care is the Ohio Valley’s premier home care agency, helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity at home