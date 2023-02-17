WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Warwood Middle School students stepped up to help the community in a big way today!

For the past month, students have been collecting donations for the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

It’s all a part of their Simulated Workplace Program, and over the past month students have advertised, organized and collected supplies.

Beds, food, blankets, kitty litter and even homemade dog treats were among the donations the kiddos gathered for Ohio County.

Lily Tennant, Warwood Middle School student, made the homemade dog treats for the shelter and said that it was a fun process and an experience she will not forget.

“It makes me feel really good. I’ve always wanted to do something like this. And just to represent hospitality in this way to help dogs.” Lily Tennant, Warwood Middle School Student

The organizer of the pet drive, Lilyanna Paree, says she came up with the idea.

“This was the only reason I joined this workplace (Warwood’s Simulated Workplace Program) was for the animals.” Lilyanna Paree, Warwood Middle School Student

From Left to Right: Lily Tennant and Lilyanna Paree standing in front of collected donations.

Warwood partnered with “Samaritan for Pets” to take the donations from the school and deliver them to the animal shelter.

“So, we actually teamed up with Warwood to go ahead and collect these pet supplies that the students had collected and take them in our limo that is pet themed for our organization. So, we thought we’d team up with them and kind of see what we can do to help.” Chelsea Staten | Administrative Assistant, Samaritan for Pets

Warwood Middle helped load up the pet themed limo, and the owner of Samaritan Pets, Ken Suter drove them to the shelter.

Suter says his goal with Samaritan for Pets is to help both the people and animals throughout the Ohio Valley.

Great work Warwood Middle School!