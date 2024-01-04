What happened when the family dog ate $4,000 in cash

Any dog owner knows sometimes they can get into things they’re not supposed to. It’s something one Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania couple found out the hard way.

Pup parents Clayton and Carrie Law say their seven-year-old golden doodle Cecil is normally a very good boy – except for the time he ate $4,000 in cash left on a kitchen counter meant to pay for a new fence.

“It was about literally 30 minutes,” Clayton Law said. “The money was just strewn on the floor half-eaten bills – the envelope was just gone. She’s really good at researching stuff so she’s like (searching) dog ate money? What do you do.”

It happened last month the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania couple quickly called their vet – who told them Cecil likely just needed to be monitored for a few days.

“Long as he’s eating going to the bathroom don’t worry about it,” Carrie Law said.

Neither the vet or manager at the bank were shocked.

“I guess it happens a lot,” she said.

The bank told them they could tape together any bills with visible serial numbers and they’d replace them. The two knew what had to happen next- if they were going to recoup their money. Sifting through dog vomit and droppings.

“I was like I’m just going to follow him and see what comes out for the next couple days and it did!” Clayton Law said.

They recovered $3550.

“I don’t think you can really get angry at a pet for doing this,” Carrie Law said.

It’s hard to be mad with a face like Cecil’s – after all he too had a ruff day.