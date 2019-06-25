Watch Ohio Lottery drawings only on WTRF, starting July 1

WTRF is the new home for the Ohio Lottery and starting July 1, 7News will be airing lottery drawings daily.

Our coverage will also include the Cash Explosion Show, Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

7News and the Ohio Lottery teamed up with similar goals of being more active in the community.

The Ohio Lottery plans to do this through education.

“Education is a key piece of our mission,” said Danielle Frizzi-Babb of the Ohio Lottery. “Our partners in education program recognizes outstanding students and teachers throughout the school year. Each month we name an academic all-star and a teacher of the month in each of the lottery’s nine regions. Then at the end of the year we select a school of the year.”

Take a look below at when everything will air!

Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5: Every weekday at 7:29 p.m. on WTRF-CBS.

Classic Lotto, Kicker: Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Cash Explosion Show: Every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WTRF-CBS with daily drawings happening within the show.

Powerball: Every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. on WTRF-CBS and WTRF-ABC.

Mega Millions: Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on WTRF-CBS and WTRF-ABC.

