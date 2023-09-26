JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio man was arrested following a multi-state vehicle chase in which he fired shots on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tyler Carhut, 27, of Toronto, Ohio was found asleep by authorities in his vehicle with a gun on his lap at the 213 rest stop along Route 7.

Carhut came out of the vehicle and said “what gun?” when the State Police asked him if he put his gun away.

Carhut said “yeah” when State Police asked if the gun was away.

When State Police asked Carhut to walk toward him, Carhut said ” Why dude? I didn’t do nothing .”

The Ohio State Trooper says he will explain it to Carhut and to not get back into the car.

“What are you going to do about it, Carhut said?” “If you get back in that car, we’re going to have some issues”, said the State Trooper. “That’s fine, shoot me then”, said Carhut

Carhut allegedly fired three shots and led authorities on a chase through Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Carhut missed his target when firing the shots.

He was finally stopped and arrested by McDonald, Pa. police. He is currently being held in the Washington County, Pa. jail.

Carhut had several warrants for his arrest in Jefferson County, Ohio. He is now facing additional charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and will be brought back to Ohio after he has seen a judge in Pennsylvania.

No one was injured during the incident, and it remains under investigation.