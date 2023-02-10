Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property.

The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith back in 2018.

Milleson asked himself prior to starting renovations, “What would my perfect day in Wheeling be like?”

And that very question inspired him to start the Waterfront Hall project.

He’s spent the last four years renovating the building with the help of local businesses to meet city safety standards.

Waterfront Hall has two sides. One side was built in 1877 and the other was built sometime in the mid-1900s.

Milleson has an innovative idea for each floor and side of the building and plans to rent the spaces to local businesses.

Starting on the historical side, he envisions the first floor as an open concept floor plan that houses a variety of food and drink options.

“Two kitchens. Both fast causal style. You’ll walk up to the front window make a transaction, much like you’re at center market. You’ll walk over, maybe sit down, and then go up to the dry bar. Whether it’s coffee, soft drinks, whatever… make a second transaction and then hangout in there.” Dan Milleson | Owner of Waterfront Hall

A tavern and performance center will occupy the other side of the first floor, providing a space to enjoy live entertainment and alcoholic beverages.

The second floor is more open-ended according to Milleson. He says he is open to business ideas for the newer side, but already has plans for the historical side of the second floor.

“On the historic side above the restaurants will be two Airbnb apartments. Primarily the apartments should be used in conjunction with the weddings.” Dan Milleson | Owner of Waterfront Hall

The third floor of Waterfront Hall will house a wedding venue, with a 250-guest capacity, and a scenic view overlooking Heritage Port and the Ohio River.

Milleson says the third-floor wedding venue will “make or break” the project, but he feels confident the space will become an active spot for weddings and other special events.

“The third floor was the most obvious part of this project. Luckily, we have a lot of interest already related to weddings and special events in this space.” Dan Milleson | Owner of Waterfront Hall

On the new side of the third floor, Milleson plans to provide a catering kitchen, saying people will be able to hire their own vendors.

The timeline for these projects varies, and he says the hall will open in phases.

The first phase will be the first floor starting with the tavern, which he hopes to open in late April.

Next, will be the two kitchens and dry bar, scheduled for late May followed by the apartments and retail space on the second floor, and that is set to be complete July. Milleson says the third floor will be finished in September.

Renovations are underway at Waterfront Hall, and they say they already have a wedding booked for October.

