ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – It is the season of celebrating graduating seniors, and the next big step in their lives whatever that may be. For some it’s college, or the workforce, but for many it is entering the armed forces.

More on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/toqrLaxbsv — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 25, 2023

Veterans from the Adena American Legion know what it’s like to be a young adult entering active duty for the first time.

This is why they created a celebration for today’s young adults that are now following in their footsteps with the motto “We believe in you.”

”More important than us believing in them. They need to believe in themselves. They’re going to face obstacles out there and they’re going to think that they won’t be able to overcome them, you know, but you got to see your way on the other side of it through it.” Dirk Harkins – Commander, Adena American Legion

Nine graduating seniors from Buckeye Local and Harrison Central High Schools were celebrated alongside the Adena Legion members and their families.

Sean Forrester was among those students and plans on going into active duty in the Air Force following graduation.

He says that seeing the encouragement from the Veterans here who have made it is motivating.

”I think it’s a good thing because mentality is a major part of anything anyone does. So, to have other people believe in you and it can build you up your own mentality built up and it can push you along at greater heights.” Sean Forrester – Senior, Harrison Central

It’s a brave and honorable path that these students are on.

National Guard member James Lucas has already been on this journey since last year and plans to continue because of the support from his hometown.

”It’s really good just seeing young people join the military still, even though we’re not at war anymore, it’s still important that we keep a good fighting force and seeing others join – it’s great.” James Lucas – Senior, Harrison Central

The Adena American Legion hopes to continue this tradition and expand it to new heights into the future.

”It’s really neat to be able to be here to get these kids and their families and recruiters and just tell them we thank them. You know, our motto is, ‘We believe in you.’ So, we’re here to serve that we believe in them, but more importantly, they need to believe in themselves for what they’re about to adventure into.” Dirk Harkins – Commander, Adena American Legion

Congratulations to Jeremy Auspach, Caleb Cowans, Wyatt Foreman, Sear Forrester, James Lucas, Calden McCatcheon, Dylan Palmer, Emily Shafer, and Drake Sheets who were honored.