Wedding planning despite the pandemic: Ohio Valley Drive-In and Virtual Wedding Expo scheduled for today

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brides are using creative ways to plan their weddings despite the pandemic.

One unique way to choose options for your wedding will be at the Ohio Valley Drive-In and Virtual Wedding Expo being held today at at the Highlands from noon until 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by DJ DANER and features local vendors. The event will be in the Quaker Steak & Lube Parking Lot.

There will also be Zoom meetings from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. where you will be invited to join local wedding experts to help discuss your wedding day

There will be a Virtual Bridal Fashion Show at 9:00 p.m. presented By J. Jones

There is a grand prize for a $10,000 free wedding package.