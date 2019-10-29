Wells Township police officials urge residents to vote yes on levy

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – With elections right around the corner, 7News is your local election headquarters.

Wells Township residents are being asked to once again vote on funding for their community police department.

This levy would help the police department get back to full staff and back to 24 hour coverage of the area.

The Chief said being their for residents is the department’s main goal and the levy will help them be better equipped to keep the community safe.

Other law enforcement can’t always respond as quickly, so having a local police department manned 24 hours a day can cut down on response time in an emergency.

Wells Township is more than 26 square miles and has about 3,500 residents.

“We lost last time by 15 votes. This time we are hoping we get some more support and are able to pass it. We want to be there for you but we need your help.” John Ingram – Chief of Wells Township Police

Officials are urging people to get out and vote if they can.

Chief Ingram also said if you need a ride to the polls please don’t hesitate to call them!