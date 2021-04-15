Wellsburg Bridge Project Changes Date For Bridge Float

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced today that the Wellsburg Bridge Float is scheduled for 8 AM Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22

This highly anticipated event will mark the completion of the most significant milestone to-date for the Wellsburg Bridge Project. Constructed entirely offsite, the tied-arch bridge will be transported by barge one mile down the Ohio River and lifted into place onto the existing trestles.

When completed, the Wellsburg Bridge will connect Route 2 in Wellsburg, WV, with Route 7 in Brilliant, OH, providing an important, reliable artery for communities in northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

Due to the highly-sensitive nature of the actions being performed during this operation, execution will not be possible if river and wind conditions are not favorable. Therefore, there is a real possibility the event will be delayed to the middle or end of the week of April 19.

