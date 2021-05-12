‘We’re Creating Our Own Fuel Shortage’ Gov. Justice Says Of West Virginia

(WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Justice spoke about the fuel shortage problems occurring in West Virginia during his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

‘We’re creating our own fuel shortage,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said the bulk of the gasoline in West Virginia comes from the Plantation Pipeline and not the Colonial Pipeline.

‘The Colonial Pipeline is not even a significant fuel source is West Virginia’, said Gov. Justice.

West Virginia was added to the Amended Regional Emergency Declaration by the Federal Motor Carry Safety Administration which will allow easier transportation of fuel to the affected areas.

“The best advice I can give you is to just stay calm,’ Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice told the viewers that you should have adequate gasoline for emergencies because there could be hoarding and shortages.