West Liberty Elementary receives donation from Williams Energy

WEST LIBERTY, W.VA. (WTRF) – A national company believes in being a part of the community they work in, and today they showed their commitment.

Williams Energy presented West Liberty Elementary school with a six thousand dollar grant to be used towards a STEM project for grades three through five. Officials from Williams Energy say STEM programs are important for the development of our youths and their futures.

“We believe in being apart of the community and helping with the STEM programs that help develop the trades and skills of todays youth that we can look forward to in the future,” said Jeremie Detling, operations supervisor for Williams Energy Companies.

This was a unique opportunity for West Liberty elementary students.

“Williams energy came to us and they knew that they are apart of our community now and they wanted to do something for us and that meant the world to us,” said Stacy Dietz , Principal of West Liberty Elementary School.

Principal Dietz says she could not be more thankful for this grant and says they already have big plans. They will hold the first ever soap box derby within Ohio County Schools called “let’s Roll”, where kids will build and race their own cars.