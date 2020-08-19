West Liberty University & Oglebay team up during the pandemic

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A big announcement was made today between two local giants. West Liberty University and Oglebay have come to an arrangement that will really benefit the students this semester!

So many students enrolled this semester at West Liberty University that all of their on-campus rooms filled up, and this came as a surprise because of the pandemic. With many requests for single-rooms, the school was faced with a waiting list of 35 students- and they knew exactly who to call…

Dr. Stephen Greiner, President of West Liberty University, told 7News “having a partnership with Oglebay is certainly nothing new to both of our organizations since we partner now with the Good Zoo for our Zoo Science program, our Gary E. West College of Business students do their practicums and internships here so it’s a natural partnership that we’re able to grow now because of a need for housing, we reached out to management at Oglebay and they didn’t hesitate for a second in finding a way to help us out and we appreciate that greatly.”

Those students are being treated to the best lodging at Oglebay Resort and they may stay all semester, which now ends on Thanksgiving. By then, they’ll probably never want to go back to on-campus housing ever again, especially if they pick up a golfing habit in the meantime.

Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO, David Lindelow, said”it’s a great place to be outside, it’s a great place to enjoy activities from the zoo, to the swan boats, to the walking trails, to golf, so we’re excited to really fulfill our mission of being the park for the people of Ohio County and the City of Wheeling.”

New apartments are being built now on-campus at WLU to meet the need but they likely will not be finished until after the Fall Semester.