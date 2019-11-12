West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner Announces Retirement

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF)- West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner announced his retirement today at a 10 a.m. press conference held in Shaw Hall.

today I’m announcing my intention to retire from my position as president of West Liberty University effective June 30, 2020. It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve West Liberty University during the last four years. I am grateful to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, board members, and everyone who has shared this journey with me, and I am exceptionally proud of the progress we made together. West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner

Greiner joined WLU as its leader on Jan. 1, 2016. A native of Weirton, W.Va., he has served 19 consecutive years as a college or university president.

Under President Greiner’s relatively short tenure, West Liberty University has seen one of the largest facility growth periods in years and I have found it refreshing to work with him as a leader. The number of construction projects that have been completed over this time adds value to our university and makes it easier for us to compete nationally Pat Ford, chairman of WLU’s Board of Governors

Ford noted that Greiner has agreed to stay beyond the June 30 date if necessary until a new president takes office and to assist with the transition.