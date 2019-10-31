West Virginia BOE works to better education system

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Tonight, the West Virginia Board of Education hosted 1 of 6 statewide listening tours at John Marshall High School. With two tours done in each congressional district. Open to all grade students and parents, educators, board members, and professionals- the tour featured four different stations that covered family engagement, career readiness, teacher retention orientation,​ and a large session to inform the public on the Board’s constitutional role. Ultimately, the purpose of these events, going forward, is to allow parents to help build their child’s curriculum.

The President of the West Virginia Board of Education, David Perry, told 7News “we’re here to listen to the public we’re here to see what they’ve got to say to make their child’s education a better situation. We want their feedback and in their feedback we will take it and synthesize it into a report that the board will receive December 1st.”

These tours work to get a cross-section of the population in which the BOE serves. This is all in effort to develop future policy which will hopefully enhance educational opportunities for students in West Virginia.