WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Millions of Americans will travel far away from home this holiday season.

And Christmas is a little over a month away people will be headed to the airport.

So, travel agencies say to get those tickets and plans finalized early!

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel says Christmas will be here before we know it and the longer you wait the more expensive those tickets are.

And even if you aren’t going home for the holidays you can still go somewhere, Uniglobe offers multiple travel options.

“So if you plan early for your Christmas travel it will help ease that stress, take that weight off of your shoulders and really let you enjoy the Christmas magic throughout the season instead of stressing about your vacation.” Jennifer Merryman – Owner Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

If you want help with your travel plans, or want to give someone you love the gift of a trip this year, call Uniglobe’s offices.

Their number is (304) 232-5171.