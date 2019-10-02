West Virginia University Strategic Plan will assess the economic feasibility in local counties

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – City officials in Wheeling reaching out to West Virginia University for some help.

It’s called a Strategic Plan and it’s being put together by professors at the bureau of business and economic research at WVU to focus on the Wheeling metropolitan area and its economy.

The West Virginia University Strategic Plan will survey industrial clustering, primary industries in our area, infrastructure, and housing among many other things. It will assess the economic feasibility in Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, and Marshall counties in West Virginia, and Jefferson, Monroe, and Belmont counties in Ohio.

Looking at all kinds of indicators from employment and population, and population growth, education levels. All kinds of different things just to giver an overall picture of what’s happening.”)

Wheeling’s location is unique in relation to the rest of the state. We are just a short drive to larger economic areas such as Pittsburgh or Cleveland. So, that will play a large part in the plan. ERIC BOWEN – BUREAU OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC RESEARCH, WVU

Wheeling’s location is unique in relation to the rest of the state. We are just a short drive to larger economic areas such as Pittsburgh or Cleveland. So, that will play a large part in the plan.

What role wheeling can play in that larger, broader, regional economy. Often times, you’ll get that the economic growth and economic development that you find will be related to the larger regional areas around there. So that’s a really important thing for us to look at. ERIC BOWEN – BUREAU OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC RESEARCH, WVU

Bowen says there are some hurdles they will have jump, first. One being strongly looking into the hit the Ohio Valley’s economic plan took when OVMC and EORH closed their doors, and how to rebuild the community.

The closure of the Ohio Valley Medical Center has been a pretty big blow to the area. Those were a relatively large number of jobs in a pretty well-paying sector. So that is going to be something that is going to come up for sure ERIC BOWEN – BUREAU OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC RESEARCH, WVU

But Bowen stresses that you won’t see the change instantly. In fact, once the process is started it could take six to eight months just to create a plan.

Strategic planning is not a quick fix for an area. So, you know, I think that once these recommendations go into place it’s going to take a while for them to start being implemented and for us to see the results ERIC BOWEN – BUREAU OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC RESEARCH, WVU

The Strategic plan is based loosely around the approval for the Ethane Cracker Plant in Belmont County. Bowen and his team started the plan a few months ago, but say it isnt a quick fix for the area, So, you can expect to see changes start in a few years.