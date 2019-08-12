Wetzel County residents indicted for drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Six people are facing charges of distributing methamphetamine after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Wheeling earlier this month, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

“Our prosecution efforts have significantly increased on the crystal methamphetamine front. It is a dangerous drug that not only kills, but causes increased violence. Our efforts, along with our law enforcement partners, are to prosecute all the way to the manufacturer of the methamphetamine. We will persevere in our efforts,” said Powell.

The six are named in a 14-count indictment alleging methamphetamine distribution, sometimes near Bruce Park playground, Magnolia High School, and New Martinsville Elementary School, from July 2018 to June 2019 in Wetzel County and elsewhere. Those named in the indictment are:

· David M. Metz, age 44, of New Martinsville, West Virginia

· Calebe “Shaggy” McCune, age 23, New Martinsville, West Virginia

· Zach Jerico, age 31, of New Martinsville, West Virginia

· Wesley A. Ebbert, age 30, New Martinsville, West Virginia

· Jaclyn Starkey, age 27, New Martinsville, West Virginia

· Kaley Edgell, age 35, of New Martinsville, West Virginia

Meth is a scourge on our communities, according to D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division Office. “While America’s opioid crisis may dominate headlines, Operation Crystal Mountain should serve as a reminder that meth is a problem that has never gone away,” Evans said. “The dedicated men and women of DEA, working closely with state and local law enforcement, are relentless in their efforts to rid our neighborhoods of dangerous drugs and bring to justice those who distribute them, wherever they may be,” he added.