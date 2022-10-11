TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – This week, October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week and the National Fire Prevention Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

This year’s FPW campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”



Wheeling Fire Department brought their trucks, gear, and fire safety house to Middle Creek Elementary School to provide a safe and fun way for young children to learn and be prepared in the event of a real emergency.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” to educate about simple yet effective actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

The National Fire Protection Association reported that U.S. home fire deaths hit a 14-year high in 2021, and Wheeling Fire Department Assistant Chief, Deric Jamison, has a few suggestions to combine the skills students are learning at school with safety measures at home.

“So, we want everyone to test their smoke detectors. Make sure that they work. If you have children at home, we want you to practice a fire drill with them and do it more than once. If they practice it, hopefully if there is something bad that happens, they react how they’ve practiced. They’ll escape, they’ll go to their meeting place, and hopefully, we can keep everybody safe with that.” Deric Jamison – WFD Assistant Chief

He also says that with cold weather approaching, space heaters are one of the number one things to look out for.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall, leave three feet of space around your space heater, and turn it off when not absolutely necessary.

As part of the week’s educational campaign – WFD will have informational tables set up throughout the week at the Mount DeChantal Kroger, Warwood Kroger, Elm Grove Riesbeck’s and the Centre Market house.