WFD to add more personnel thanks to $723,000 Federal DHS Grant

Wheeling W.VA- (WTRF)- This week, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced several grants to support multiple fire departments in West Virginia. Funding will be provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Wheeling Fire Department will receive a total of $723,797 and will be used to hire more Firefighters/EMS. The timing comes on the heels of three-year multi-million-dollar bridge renovation project on Interstate 70 throughout the city.

The City of Wheeling plans to hire six additional firefighters. The grant will cover 75% of all personnel costs the first two years, and 38% of costs for the third year. The city will absorb the remaining costs. The grant award period will begin in January 2020.

This grant comes as an opportune time with our staffing levels. We will be utilizing this funding to put a third ambulance in service during the next three years in various areas of the city, depending on traffic congestion levels Fire Chief Larry Helms

These funds will equip the state’s firefighters with the resources they need as emergency first responders, our firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to protect West Virginians, and it’s imperative that we provide them the tools to do that safely and efficiently. I have great respect for the crucial work these men and women do in our communities, and I’m pleased that we’ve secured this funding to keep them properly equipped and, most importantly, safe. Senator Shelley Moore Capito