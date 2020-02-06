HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Over the past few weeks, we’ve covered the transport of the superload. And if you’ve wondered what it is, well we did too! So today, 7News toured the MarkWest Hopedale Fractionation Facility in Jewett, Ohio to find out exactly what a superload is.

Coming in at 800,000 to 1 million pounds and 180 feet long, traveling at 10 mph – its the superload! And factoring in the caravan of vehicle escorts, it is a 300 foot-long operation. So what is a superload? “A superload is a generic term basically it is a load that is very high, very wide and usually heavy” said Sam Schupbach, VP Operations Processing.

The ones that we’ve been seeing come through the area are fractionation towers. They separate natural gas liquids to make purity products: propane, butanes, and natural gasoline, which are used in various products we use everyday. It is completely built off-site in Oklahoma at a highly specialized, controlled facility to ensure a safe and reliable tower. It travels by river to Weirton, then to the Markwest plant in Jewett with police escorts and logistic personnel.

Schupbach added, “the moves were planned well, well in advance over a year and its with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Ohio State Police, West Virginia State Police, a lot of entities were involved and basically we get permission from the Ohio Department of Transportation. They’ll activate our permit to be able to move them but if weather conditions are bad they won’t activate the permit and then the final day when we’re getting ready to move the state police has the final say.”

They come in sets of 3 and after the new ones are brought online, the plant will have 15 towers.

The third superload was originally planned to move this weekend, but is prevented by the impending weather.