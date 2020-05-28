https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

What is the quarantine doing to relationship? A therapist weighs in

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Relationships across the globe have been put to the test lately, due to the simple fact of more and more people being quarantined together.

Heather Sexton is the owner of Rivers and Road Psychotherapy in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, she says all this time has been an issue with some relationships. Couples are learning more and more about each other, more than they ever have.

On the other hand though, she’s seen good things come out of this for couples.

Sexton hopes to expand her practice into educating topics that might be uncomfortable for some people to talk about.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter