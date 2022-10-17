WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference in conjunction with the Regional Economic Development Partnership (REDP), the West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics, and McKinley Carter Wealth Services.

The Economic Outlook Conference has been going on for many years, and it’s all about getting a sneak peek into the next year or so, from a global, national, regional, and local perspective.

This annual gathering relating to the area’s economy is important for everyone in attendance to learn what they can do to work together and move forward to spur more businesses into coming in, and to help the ones we do have to grow.

The title of the panels at this event is ‘our economic advantage is now,’ and Mike Howard from the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says that the future looks bright in terms of economic development in our area.

“Well, one of the things that we as the Chamber are trying to do is get as many people playing in the sandbox together. We’ve got a lot of economic development folks, you know, we’ve got the county commission, the city folks and we want to just, kind of, be a conduit to get everybody talking about, how can we bring more of these manufacturing technology energy groups into the area? Even if maybe they’re not right in Wheeling but maybe across the river or across the border into this region that will ultimately help everybody.” Mike Howard – Vice President of Events, Membership, & Education, WCC

The two presenters at this conference are John Deskins, assistant dean of WVU’s college of business and economics, and David McKinley from McKinley Carter Wealth Services.

Anyone interested or involved in business, economy, or entrepreneurship is strongly encouraged to attend.

Tickets are also available at the door.