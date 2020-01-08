Wheeling Composite Squadron welcomes first female cadet officer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local teen is celebrating a major accomplishment.

Emily Kuhn has been named the first female cadet officer in the history of the Wheeling Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

Kuhn, a Wheeling Park High School student, also received the Billy Mitchell Award from national headquarters for her satisfactory completion of all requirements, something she has worked incredibly hard for. It all took place Tuesday night at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

“This honor means that I’m going to be able to go further in the military and be able to do that,” said Kuhn. “This is going to give me advanced ranking when I go through basic training so that I can a little more money and leadership opportunities.”

Kuhn says she plans on joining either the Air Force or the Navy.

“She’s just been an outstanding cadet and I told her when she leaves and goes off to the military, we will miss her,” said squadron commander, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hicks. “She’s been a key player in our squadron.”

Lt. Col. Hicks says they are always looking for people to get involved with the squadron.