Wheeling employers take pledge to improve pay equity between men and women

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – With West Virginia seeing population loss in the latest census, local groups are looking for a way to keep people in the Friendly City.

And Generation Wheeling has an answer—give workers confidence they’ll receive equal pay for equal work.

The organization is asking businesses to take a new equity pledge, where they promise to be transparent about their pay practices between men and women.

The push follows a survey where employees showed concern that they were feeling the effects of a gender pay gap.

Respondents said they felt strongly that a pay gap existed, and said they would be less likely to take a new position with an employer with a known disparity.

Programs like this are particularly important now more than ever because we want folks to know you can come and live in Wheeling and be treated equally amongst your peers. Jennifer Materkoski, Board Chair, Generation Wheeling

Williams Lea is the flagship signer of the pledge, and Mayor Glenn Elliott has announced that the city will get behind the effort as well.