Wheeling Health Right brings affordable care to the Valley, including dental

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- With 26,000 active patients, Wheeling Health Right provides free primary health care to the uninsured and under-insured. This comes at an average cost of only $75 per patient a year, including medication. Several programs are offered to patients. Perhaps the most unique service is their dental clinic, now entering its 4th year.

Wheeling Health Right serves the working poor. Patients do invest a small co-pay into their care and all physicians, surgeons, and dentists are unpaid volunteers.

A collaboration between WVU School of Dentistry and their student volunteers makes extensive dental care possible at Health Right. Tooth extractions, fillings, X-Rays, and even dentures are all part of their preventative and restorative measures. The Executive Director of Health Right said that because of high costs, healthcare has become unaffordable for many. Also saying that dental care especially takes a back seat.

U.S. Representative for West Virginia, David McKinley, visited the Health Right today to find out what more the federal government can do to improve this program. McKinley told 7News “dental care if you have bad teeth sometimes it can affect your whole health your heart is very much affected by your teeth. What I want to find out from them is how we can help from the federal government level if people are not going to have insurance how do we make sure somehow this can continue to operate because Health Right plays such a critical role for us in this Valley to be able to provide health care to so many people.”

Donations allow this free clinic to achieve such great heights. Dental service expansion and other wide-ranging health services will be implemented in the future.