Wheeling Hospital enters into management agreement with the WVU Health System, names new CEO

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Boards of Directors of Wheeling Hospital and the West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine) today (June 20) announced that they have entered into a management services agreement and named Douglass E. Harrison as Wheeling Hospital’s new chief executive officer.

“We are grateful to the Board and the Archdiocese for the trust they have placed in our team to help manage Wheeling Hospital and ensure it continues to serve the people of Wheeling for generations to come. The hospital and its employees will be in great hands with Doug at the helm.” West Virginia University Health System President and CEO Albert L. Wright, Jr

Under the agreement, WVU Medicine will provide management services to the hospital, while Harrison will oversee all hospital operations. Wheeling’s Board of Directors will continue to govern the hospital, with final responsibility for quality of care and financial oversight. Kareen Simon, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the hospital, has been serving as interim CEO and will return to her former position effective immediately.

“As we launched our search for a new CEO, we discussed the potential formal relationship with the West Virginia University Health System, the largest health provider in West Virginia, with a nationally recognized patient-centered system of care, WVU Medicine is committed to the residents of the Northern Panhandle by offering the right care in the right place at the right time through its network of nine hospitals. We look forward to benefitting from its expertise. And, with Douglass Harrison, we are getting a native West Virginian and seasoned professional dedicated to the health of those who live in this region. He is a natural choice to lead our hospital.” Wheeling Hospital Board Chair Lawrence Bandi

For the past four years, Harrison has served as executive vice president of healthcare integration and network development for WVU Medicine. Before that, he served for more than 11 years as an executive at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Harrison, who grew up in Milton, earned an undergraduate degree from WVU and a master’s degree from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to be chosen for this position, and I am looking forward to meeting, getting to know, and working alongside the leadership, medical staff, and employees of Wheeling Hospital,” Harrison said. “I know that I am coming into a hospital that has a long history of caring for the residents of the Northern Panhandle and Eastern Ohio, and it is my goal to make sure it remains a provider of high quality healthcare long into the future.” Douglass E. Harrison