Wheeling Hospital prepares for coronavirus

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital hosted a lunch and learn on the coronavirus today, educating health care professionals on all aspects from what it is to how it is transmitted- delving into all useful details to eliminate misinformation. An infectious disease expert went over Wheeling Hospital preparedness which covers the steps that will be taken for staff and patient protection.

Their infectious disease expert went over Wheeling Hospital preparedness, which covers the precise steps that will be taken for staff and patient protection. They are encouraging patients to call before coming in. This will give staff time to set up an isolation area, to ensure the protection of other patients. They are also taking extra steps to keep staff safe.

Medical Director, Clark Milton, told 7News “we need to be aware that this is a new disease, that it is evolving, and information is coming out everyday, and that knowledge is power, and not to be afraid.”

If you plan on traveling be sure to consult the CDC website for high-risk travel areas.