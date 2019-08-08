Wheeling Hospital responds to the closure of OVMC/EORH

Wtrf.com and 7News have received a statement from CEO Douglass Harrison.

It is as followed.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Administrative Team at Wheeling Hospital, we express our heartfelt concern to the physicians and staff at Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital during this difficult time. It is unfortunate that Alecto Healthcare Services, LLC, a for-profit company based out of Irvine, CA, has chosen to close both of these hospitals.

“OVMC, which opened as City Hospital in 1890, had a long history of caring for Wheeling residents. And EORH provided services to Martins Ferry and beyond beginning 113 years ago. To see them both close is disheartening for the employees and those they served.

“Rest assured that Wheeling Hospital stands ready to continue to serve the community through a faith-based, mission-driven approach, as it has done for nearly 170 years. We encourage all OVMC/EORH staff and physicians affected by this closure to reach out to us and visit our website at www.wheelinghospital.org for a list of job openings. We are more than willing to assist you in your dedication to serve those in need.

“Together, with the support of the community, we will continue to deliver the highest quality health care that this region deserves and expects.”