Wheeling Man Arrested After Reports of Multiple Thefts

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested a man late Wednesday evening after receiving an initial report of a wallet being stolen in the 600 block of National Road around 10:30 p.m.

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect, Justin Scott Lang, 30 of Wheeling had stolen a vehicle two hours earlier from a Wheeling Hospital parking lot.

Information provided to police led them to find the suspect at a South Broadway Street home on Wheeling Island, where they discovered multiple stolen items in his possession from reports filed by victims. Police were also able to find the stolen vehicle and secure it for processing.

Police charged Lang with one count of grand larceny and transported him to the Northern Regional Jail.

