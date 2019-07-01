Wheeling man charged with felony assault on step-son

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Rickey Lynn McKinney, 40, of Wheeling has been charged with a felony assault in the Magistrate Court of Ohio County.

According to Wheeling Police, at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an alleged domestic incident at 347 Leopold Lane. While speaking with subjects at the residents, a deputy was informed that a 16 year old male was struck in the face by his step-father around midnight.

According to one deputy, McKinney was “involved in a heated verbal dispute with his neighbors.” His wife and kids were allegedly telling him to stop and go inside.

Then, McKinney allegedly became very upset and enraged, elbowing the 16 year old in the face before striking his face off a rusty glider sitting on the porch.

The boy sustained injuries and was not treated by a doctor until after Wheeling Police had arrived on the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, McKinney is currently taking medication for a bipolar disorder. He was ordered by a court in Ohio to receive a mental health evaluation in 2017.

McKinney is also currently on probation in Washington County, Ohio.