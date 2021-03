WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wheeling man could face up to 35 years for sexual assault and sexual abuse by a custodian.

A jury convicted William Thompson of the crimes Tuesday

The victim was the 4-year-old niece of Thompson’s former girlfriend who he used to live with.

No sentencing date has been scheduled.

Thompson is currently being housed in the Northern Regional Jail.

