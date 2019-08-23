WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gerald Wayne Jako was sentenced in Wheeling Friday.
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tim Howard, Jako was found guilty on Count 1 of Robbery.
However, Jako was found not guilty on Count 2 for Gun Specifications.
The verdict was announced around 5:33 p.m.
Jako is also a person-of-interest in the connection to the death of two people who were found dismembered and burned in Raleigh County.
- Autumn-like chill Saturday morning
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
- Wheeling man found gulity of robbery, remains person-of-interest in murder case
- Digital Exclusive: Tyler Consolidated student asked to her first high school dance
- Ohio woman with Down Syndrome fulfills dream of becoming mail carrier