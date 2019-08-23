Wheeling man found gulity of robbery, remains person-of-interest in murder case

In 2017, The Wheeling Pitt Steel plant closed its doors for business after a century of producing steel. When the bankruptcy of RG Steel was announced the BDC made an effort to attract tenants-- and Jupiter Aluminum gravitated quickly.

We had the opportunity to tour and talk to some of the employees at Jupiter Aluminum today alongside Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. He says he lived through the cycles of steel in our area. Now he's celebrating the return.