Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Wheeling man found gulity of robbery, remains person-of-interest in murder case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gerald Wayne Jako was sentenced in Wheeling Friday.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tim Howard, Jako was found guilty on Count 1 of Robbery.

However, Jako was found not guilty on Count 2 for Gun Specifications.

The verdict was announced around 5:33 p.m.

Jako is also a person-of-interest in the connection to the death of two people who were found dismembered and burned in Raleigh County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter