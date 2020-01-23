Wheeling Mayor to attend White House discussion on transforming America’s communities

WHEELING, W.VA. – Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott will travel to the White House on Friday to participate in a discussion with the nation’s mayors on transforming America’s communities.

Elliott will have the opportunity to engage with various cabinet officials and President Donald Trump will offer remarks.

I plan to use this and future opportunities of this nature to advocate on behalf of the City of Wheeling

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

Elliott said he has been invited to the White House on several occasions by officials from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs to discuss Opportunity Zones and various grant opportunities for the City of Wheeling and he is again looking forward to the visit to Pennsylvania Avenue.

The event will conclude with remarks from Trump.

