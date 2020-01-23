WHEELING, W.VA. – Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott will travel to the White House on Friday to participate in a discussion with the nation’s mayors on transforming America’s communities.
Elliott will have the opportunity to engage with various cabinet officials and President Donald Trump will offer remarks.
I plan to use this and future opportunities of this nature to advocate on behalf of the City of WheelingWheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott
Elliott said he has been invited to the White House on several occasions by officials from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs to discuss Opportunity Zones and various grant opportunities for the City of Wheeling and he is again looking forward to the visit to Pennsylvania Avenue.
The event will conclude with remarks from Trump.
- Ohio auditor says former fiscal officer owes more than 10 thousand dollars to York Township
- FedEx warns consumers about fake package delivery notices.
- Ohio Education Association discusses changes to the Ohio school voucher program
- ‘Doomsday Clock’ moved 20 seconds closer to catastrophe
- Wheeling Mayor to attend White House discussion on transforming America’s communities