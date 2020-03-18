Wheeling offering city restaurants assistance with parking for take-out orders

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- In light of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s mandate that all dine-in restaurants close due to the COVID-19 virus, the City of Wheeling will provide restaurants, where applicable and at no charge, with two metered parking spaces near their establishments for the purpose of take-out convenience.

Interested parties should contact the City’s Finance Department at (304) 234-6472 to make arrangements for the parking meter bags.

