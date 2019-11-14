Wheeling Park teacher arrested on a battery charge

Wheeling W.VA.-(WTRF) – One Wheeling Park Teacher has been arrested on a battery charge.



Mary E. Railing of Valley Grove was arrested with a misdemeanor charge for allegedly hitting a student of hers in the back of the neck forcefully with a closed fist.



After the hit, the child reportedly tried to get up and walk away from Mrs. Railing, Railing then grabbed his arm forcing him to look at her.



Railing self-reported the incident to Principal Jack Doyle.



Doyle alerted the child’s mother of the incident.



A personal recognizance bond was set at five-hundred dollars.