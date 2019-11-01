Wheeling PD announce traffic information for Veterans 10K Race

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have announced traffic information for the Veterans 10K race in Wheeling tomorrow.

The race starts tomorrow at 8:30 AM at the National Road/ Bridge Street area.

The finish line for the race will be on 14th and main street.

Traffic should see delays during the race.

Also, no parking signs will be posted along roadways.

Wheeling Police encourages drivers to use caution when driving National Rd. into Downtown.

Officers will be stations throughout the racecourse.