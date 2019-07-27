Breaking News
Wheeling PD co-host ‘Bike Rodeo’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police Department, along with Bike Wheeling and AAA East Central, will co-host a ‘Bike Rodeo’ Saturday morning at the Wheeling Island Casino’s parking lot.

There will be free bicycle checks. helmet fittings, bicycle safety info, a bike expo and a road ride.

All participants are required to bring their bike, a helmet and a parent or guardian must be present.

The event will also feature ‘Pops with Cops,’ a community engagement initiative.

Free bicycles and helmets will be raffled while Zigenfelder’s keeps everyone cool with free popsicles.

Everyone is welcome to attend the ‘Bike Rodeo’ which takes place 9 a.m. to noon.

