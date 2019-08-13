Wheeling PD investigating a body found in Woodsdale area

Wheeling Police detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Woodsdale area of Wheeling around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers were flagged down by a person who discovered the body in a wooded area off National Road across from Heiskell Avenue – also known as ‘Chicken Neck Hill.’

An exact cause of death is unknown, however, based on the initial assessment of the scene, foul play does not appear to be a concern. The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, W.Va. for an autopsy and positive identification.

