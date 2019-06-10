Wheeling PD investigating suspicious circumstances

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating an incident where a man allegedly attempted to lure a child into a vehicle. This happened around 3:50 p.m., Sunday June 9 in the area of Wheeling Park’s playground.

According to the 9-year-old victim, a white male, with multiple tattoos, wearing a camouflage ball cap and a button up shirt told her he had a cat inside of his vehicle and attempted to lure her to the car. The victim then ran to her father, who called police.

The suspect’s car was described as a 2002 black Cadillac Seville with a North Dakota license plate. A white heavier-set female with shoulder-length reddish brown hair drove the suspect’s vehicle from the scene.

The Wheeling Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.