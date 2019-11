Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police need your help in identifying a car theft.

Police report that a male stole a car from the Wheeling Hospital parking lot last Wednesday.

The missing car is described as a 2007 Kia Sportage, red or maroon in color, with a West Virginia license plate.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this car or the identity of this man, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.