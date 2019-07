Ohio, U.S. (WTRF) - Across the state of Ohio, wrong-way crashes make up only a small fraction (0.01%) of a percent of all crashes. However, wrong-way crashes are forty times more likely to be deadly. Recently, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has targeted highway ramps within seventeen counties. 82% of wrong-way incidents have occurred within these seventeen counties, as they contain a high number of highway interchanges.

Of the counties, Jefferson and Belmont were chosen for additional signage, striping, and reflectivity on all highway ramps. Specifically, twenty ramps in Belmont and twenty-six in Jefferson will receive further deterrents. Among wrong-way crashes from 2014-2018, five occurred in Belmont County and eight in Jefferson County.